Shares

Smartphone brand Infinix has partnered with the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of its commitment and pursuit towards science and innovation.

The partnership also aims to bring the public closer to astronomy using groundbreaking new technology from Infinix.

As part of their support, Infinix is also making a donation to the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope at the Royal Observatory. This is aimed at enabling people to learn about the universe and get inspired to explore for generations to come.

As part of the partnership, Infinix will hold an online workshop at the UNESCO world heritage site at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, titled Infinix presents: See beyond, on September 13th, 2021. The workshop will bring together a panel of experts from both the astronomy and technology fields.

Speaking on the partnership, Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, “Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a true to heart brand spirit of empowering today’s youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, that has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich’s philosophy in exploring astronomy.”

On her part, Lucy Cooke, Head of Development at Royal Museums Greenwich said, “We are very grateful for Infinix’s generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organisations and we are delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe.”

The Observatory will also be the launch location of Infinix’s brand new smartphone that features an innovative photography technology to provide a creative platform for the younger generation.