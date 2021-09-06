Shares

Autochek, an automotive technology company, and ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media) have entered into an agreement to enable Autochek to acquire automotive marketplaces Cheki Kenya and Cheki Uganda. This is in line with Autochek’s expansion plan into the African market.

The deal is set to be finalized within the following weeks and will see Cheki Kenya and Uganda’s operations integrate with the wider Autochek operations. The move comes just one year after Autochek successfully acquired Cheki Nigeria and Ghana as part of its launch in West Africa.

Since its launch in 2020 with support from investors such as TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures, Autochek combines technology, supported by data analytics to deepen auto finance penetration across Africa. With a presence in Nigeria and Ghana, the company’s 360-degree automotive solution also provides a strong network of after-sales services that preserves and eases vehicle ownership experience across Africa.

The acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda is the next step for Autochek in its mission to provide seamless access to auto financing across the continent. Building on Cheki’s 10 years of experience, Autochek is set to introduce additional technology solutions that will integrate the auto ecosystem as well as increase market adoption for auto loan financing. As part of the agreement, ROAM Africa will transfer ownership and operational control to Autochek.

For over a decade now, Cheki Kenya has built a network of hundreds of dealers, more than 12,000 vehicles listed monthly, and 700,000 monthly unique users on its platform with 80% plus year-on-year growth in the last two years.

On his part, Clemens Weitz, CEO of ROAM Africa said, “Across the world, we see a new evolution of digital automotive platforms, requiring deep specialization. Specifically in Africa, we believe that Autochek is the one player with the best team and expertise to truly create a game-changing consumer experience. Our Cheki team has built a unique, market-leading brand and a truly remarkable business.”

With credit penetration in Kenya at 27.5%, East Africa’s growing market is positioned as a key auto financing hub and Autochek is now strategically positioned to scale as it becomes a pan-African player.

ROAM Africa has reiterated its commitment to connecting Africans to opportunities and will focus on strengthening the autonomy of its existing portfolio companies across East and West African countries. Companies under ROAM include Jobberman.com in Nigeria and Ghana, BrighterMonday.co.ke, Brightermonday.co.ug, Expat Dakar.com, BuyRentKenya.com, and others.

Speaking on the acquisition, Etop Ikpe, Founder and CEO of Autochek, said, “The acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda is an important milestone for us, and we are excited to be working with ROAM Africa once again, building on their achievements over the past years. ROAM Africa has an unrivalled track record of operating and scaling some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most innovative classified marketplaces and we look forward to leveraging on this solid business foundation.”