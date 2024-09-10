Shares

TLcom Capital has announced its 6th edition of the Africa Tech Female Founder Summit, slated for 15th October in Nairobi. The Summit is Africa’s largest gathering of women tech entrepreneurs and is now open for applications.

The theme for this year’s edition of the Summit is Transformative Leadership: Redefining Success in Tech. The Summit is expected to unite, inspire, and empower female founders across Africa, offering a platform to learn from each other and establish supportive networks. The theme will also emphasize the importance of transformative leadership and strategic partnerships in scaling businesses within the tech industry.

This year’s event has a lineup of speakers including female founders Nelly Chatue-Diop of Ejara, Nneile Nkholise of Thola, Rasha Rady of Chefaa, and Sneha Mehta of Uncover. The Summit will also hold a series of workshops and mentoring sessions on topics including Budgeting and KPI Design by Daisy Liech of TLcom, and Growth Strategies and Scaling Successfully by Wandia Gichuru of Vivo. Additionally, pre-selected startups will have the unique opportunity to pitch their companies and gather feedback from Africa’s leading investors such as Yemi Keri of Rising Tide Africa and Joyce-Anne Wainai of Chui Ventures.

Currently, TLcom has approximately USD 300 million in assets under management invested across Africa, holding several startups in its portfolio. These include Andela, Ajua, Autochek, Educatly, Fairmoney, Ilara Health, ILLA, Kobo360, Littlefish, Okra, Pastel, Pula, Seamless HR, Shara, Talstack, Terragon Group, uLesson, Vendease and Zone. With a focus on Africa, the firm invests across all stages of the venture capital cycle with a focus on Seed and Series A.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital, said, “After navigating one of the toughest years for the tech ecosystem, founders now face a completely new landscape. Capital is still scarce and investors are increasingly pushing entrepreneurs to build, move to profitability faster, and scale. This Summit will highlight the high-performance qualities that will empower female founders to rise to the forefront as industry leaders in this demanding environment.”

On her part, Andreata Muforo, Partner at TLcom Capital, added, “As women leaders, we often find ourselves navigating uncharted territories where traditional models of success don’t always resonate with our values. This year’s Summit is about exploring what it truly means to lead from within. We’re focusing on the skills that shape our influence—how we hire, how we cultivate culture, and how we make decisions that are authentically our own.”