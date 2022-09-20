Shares

Pula Advisors has announced the appointment of Michael Joseph as the chairperson of its board of directors, effective September 19. Joseph was previously serving on the board of the insurance tech startup.

Pula Advisors is an agricultural insurance and technology company that designs and delivers innovative agricultural insurance and digital products.

“I am very pleased to welcome Michael Joseph as the new Chairman of Pula’s Board. Michael will bring a wealth of skills and industry knowledge to the company,” Thomas Njeru, Co-Founder and CEO of Pula.

“I am delighted to have joined Pula as its new Chairman of the Board. I have always been interested in using technology to change peoples’ lives for the better. I look forward to guiding Pula as it continues its growth and hope to push the company to do even better,” Michael Joseph.

Pula raised Ksh. 600 million (USD 6 million) in Series A funding in 2021. The Series A fund was led by TLcom Capital, with the participation of Women’s World Banking (WWB).

Launched in 2015 by Rose Goslinga and Thomas Njeru, Pula designs and delivers innovative agricultural insurance and digital products to help smallholder farmers endure climate risks, improve their farming practices and bolster their incomes over time. The company has presence in Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

In 2020, Pula won the ‘InsurTech of the Year Award’ at the 6th Annual African Insurance Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria and sponsored by African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re). The company was recognized as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers for 2022.