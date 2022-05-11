Shares

Kenya’s Sendy, Pula Advisors and Access Afya has been recognized as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers for 2022.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022. They are companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more. These are early to growth stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Access Afya is a primary healthcare social enterprise delivering affordable healthcare in Kenya. Sendy is a tech company that builds fulfillment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands. Pula Advisors is an agricultural insurance and technology company that designs and delivers innovative agricultural insurance and digital products.

With the selection as Technology Pioneers, the Kenyan companies will participate in the World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. They will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.