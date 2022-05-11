Kenya’s Sendy, Pula Advisors and Access Afya has been recognized as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers for 2022.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022. They are companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more. These are early to growth stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
Access Afya is a primary healthcare social enterprise delivering affordable healthcare in Kenya. Sendy is a tech company that builds fulfillment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands. Pula Advisors is an agricultural insurance and technology company that designs and delivers innovative agricultural insurance and digital products.
With the selection as Technology Pioneers, the Kenyan companies will participate in the World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. They will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.
Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.
The 2022 Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum
Africa
- Access Afya (Kenya) – High-quality healthcare for the global mass market
- Ampersand (Rwanda) – Africa’s leading battery-swap energy network for light vehicles
- Okra (Nigeria) – Digitalizing financial services for Africa
- Pula Advisors (Kenya) – An insurance and technology company providing comprehensive insurance solutions
- Sendy (Kenya) – Building fulfilment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands
Asia Pacific
- Akila (China) – Optimizing buildings, construction and environmental, social and governance
- Allinfra (China) – Building technology to help institutions achieve their climate goals
- Ampd Energy (China) – Electrifying construction to eliminate emissions
- Authing (China) – Enterprise’s next-generation information technology identity infrastructure
- BioMap (China) – Leveraging artificial intelligence to decipher the complex immune system
- Booming Tech (China) A virtualization engine platform for a digital oasis
- Boson Protocol (Singapore) – A universal settlement layer for commerce
- Digitwin (China) – Providing enterprise metaverse solutions through spatial digital twins
- Docosan (Viet Nam) – A new gateway for healthcare in Viet Nam
- EMQ (Singapore) – Enabling real-time, secure and affordable financial services for everyone, everywhere
- Freed Group (China) – Enhancing performance and commerce capability through FreeDimension technologies and solutions
- Mint Innovation (New Zealand) – Delivering low-carbon metals critical to electrifying the global economy
- Mudi (China) – Offering clinical research-based data through the use of artificial intelligence
- N.THING (Republic of Korea) – Leading innovation in agricultural service and farm-to-table value chains
- NextBillion.ai (Singapore) – A spatial data platform enabling location artificial intelligence for enterprises
- Okra Solar (Australia) – Developing hardware and software for sustainable last-mile energy access
- OnLoop (Singapore) – Transforming clunky performance management into elegant collaborative team development
- Pandocorp (India) – Making supply chain execution intelligent with a fast logistics cloud
- Proeon (India) – Creating next-generation plant proteins with superior taste, texture and nutrition
- Qcraft (China) – Autonomous driving solutions for easy autonomous application with rapid iteration
- Recykal (India) – Asia’s first circular economy marketplace
- Reejig (Australia) – Ensuring zero wasted potential in people, business and society
- RoboticPlus (China) – Providing intelligent robotic products for the construction sector
- Seoul Robotics (Republic of Korea) – A 3D computer vision company powering the future of autonomy
- Shinta VR (Indonesia) – Providing impactful immersive technology for education and human development
- SmartCoin Financials (India) – A tech-driven financial inclusion platform empowering the underserved
- Vahan (India) – Building a full-stack labour marketplace for blue-collar workers
- WIZ.AI (Singapore) – Revolutionizing the in-and-outbound call process with conversational voice artificial intelligence
- XCharge (China) – All-in-one smart electric vehicle charging solution pioneer
- YesHealth (China) – Building the world’s largest and most efficient vertical farms
Europe
- Beenova AI (UK) – Scaling education through conversational learning powered by artificial intelligence
- betteries (Germany) – Upcycling electric vehicle batteries into affordable mobile power systems
- Circulor (UK) – A proven technology for real-time supply chain traceability
- Citibeats (Spain) – Ethical artificial intelligence big data analysis
- Collective Benefits (UK) – Insurance and benefits platform for independent work
- Cyacomb (UK) – A first line of defence against harmful content online
- Dendra Systems (UK) – Pioneering ecosystem restoration at scale
- EJARA (France) – Enabling francophone Africans to build and protect their wealth
- Embion Technologies (Switzerland) – Platform technology for sustainable nutrition and health solutions from biomass
- Enerbrain (Italy) – Providing healthier and energy-efficient built environments for people
- Fluency (UK) – Enabling central bank digital currencies and universal digital payments
- Mission Space (Luxembourg) – A private satellite-based space weather intelligence system
- MIWA (Czech Republic) – Preventing the creation of waste from single-use packaging
- Nu Quantum (UK) – Enabling scalable quantum computing through photonic networks
- Oxford Quantum Circuits (UK) – Building quantum computers to enable life-changing discoveries
- Plan A (Germany) – A corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software solutions provider
- Proton (Switzerland) – Providing internet services that are private by default
- Roboze (Italy) – Reshaping manufacturing with a new distributed production model
- ROCSOLE (Finland) – Insights from harsh process conditions improving industry operational efficiency
- Somnium Space (UK) – Open, social and persistent virtual reality platform powered by blockchain
- TechWolf (Belgium) – Developing an enterprise overview of employee skills and gaps
- Twin Science (UK) – Developing children’s skills through purpose-led STEM learning
- Wolfprint 3D (Estonia) – Cross-app avatar platform for the metaverse
Latin America
- Global66 (Chile) – Global financial platform for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises
- Houm (Chile) – A digital platform to rent, buy and sell properties online
- Mamotest (Argentina) – A patient, data-driven, end-to-end solution to defeat breast cancer
- microTERRA (Mexico) – Powering the plant-based future
- Pomelo (Argentina) – Infrastructure to launch and scale fintech in Latin America
Middle East and North Africa
- Eureka Security (Israel) – A data security posture management platform
- HawKar (Tunisia) – An innovative start-up aimed at people with reduced mobility
- OCON Healthcare (Israel) – 3D uterine drug delivery to fit women’s anatomy
North America
- Agerpoint (USA) – Transforming how plants, crops and forests are measured and monitored
- Alife (USA) – An IVF operating system to improve outcomes and fertility care
- Aliro Quantum (USA) – Quantum networks for physics-based secure communication and scalable quantum computing
- AllHere (USA) – AI-powered support for families in primary and secondary schools
- BEIT (USA) – Providing intellectual property for quantum computer hardware and algorithms
- Benepass (USA) – Reimagining company staff care with flexible and personalized benefits
- Bonumose (USA) – Affordable, healthy sugars without sacrificing taste or functionality
- Butlr Technologies (USA) – Making the built environment people-aware
- Centrly (USA) – A market intelligence platform accelerating innovation by systematizing partnership search
- Colossal Biosciences (USA) – The de-extinction company
- Copia Automation (USA) – Git version control for programmable logic controller (PLC) programming
- Credo AI (USA) – Operationalizing responsible artificial intelligence
- CrowdAI (USA) – Enabling organizations of all sizes to deploy computer vision
- Databento (USA) – Pay-as-you-go for financial market data
- DNAstack (Canada) – Building technologies to enable responsible biomedical data sharing and discovery
- DXM (USA) – Technology-driven, on-demand, sustainable manufacturing platform for all
- Emerge (USA) – Bringing touch and emotion to virtual experiences
- Everstream Analytics (USA) – Setting the world’s supply chain standard
- Guidewheel (USA) – Empowering factories to reach sustainable peak performance
- High Fidelity (USA) – Offering spatial audio technology for next-generation voice communication
- Horizon Blockchain Games (Canada) – Driving Web3 adoption through easy, fun and powerful blockchain
- Hubble Technology (USA) – Enabling business resilience through complete visibility into technology assets
- Ignite (USA) – Accelerating the world’s transition to a decentralized future
- Journey Foods (USA) – Automating sustainability, nutrition and cost innovation
- Leap (USA) – Enabling real-time, automatic energy market participation for distributed energy resources
- LeasePilot (USA) – Helping commercial real estate owners draft their leases faster
- Manufacture 2030 (USA) – Empowering companies to hit supply chain carbon targets with confidence
- Nithio (USA) – An artificial intelligence-driven platform for clean energy investment
- Novoloop (USA) – Upcycling company creating chemicals and materials made from plastic
- Oolu (USA) – Distributing solar energy solutions in West Africa
- Plaine Products (USA) – Eliminating single-use plastic from the bathroom
- Recuro Health (USA) – Pre-emptive digital medical care to lower costs and improve outcomes
- Resilinc (USA) – A leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping and resiliency solution
- Slang (USA) – Artificial intelligence-powered learning platform empowering the workforce with professional English