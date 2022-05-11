The 2022 Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum

Africa

  • Access Afya (Kenya) – High-quality healthcare for the global mass market
  • Ampersand (Rwanda) – Africa’s leading battery-swap energy network for light vehicles
  • Okra (Nigeria) – Digitalizing financial services for Africa
  • Pula Advisors (Kenya) – An insurance and technology company providing comprehensive insurance solutions
  • Sendy (Kenya) – Building fulfilment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands

Asia Pacific

  • Akila (China) – Optimizing buildings, construction and environmental, social and governance
  • Allinfra (China) – Building technology to help institutions achieve their climate goals
  • Ampd Energy (China) – Electrifying construction to eliminate emissions
  • Authing (China) – Enterprise’s next-generation information technology identity infrastructure
  • BioMap (China) – Leveraging artificial intelligence to decipher the complex immune system
  • Booming Tech (China) A virtualization engine platform for a digital oasis
  • Boson Protocol (Singapore) – A universal settlement layer for commerce
  • Digitwin (China) – Providing enterprise metaverse solutions through spatial digital twins
  • Docosan (Viet Nam) – A new gateway for healthcare in Viet Nam
  • EMQ (Singapore) – Enabling real-time, secure and affordable financial services for everyone, everywhere
  • Freed Group (China) – Enhancing performance and commerce capability through FreeDimension technologies and solutions
  • Mint Innovation (New Zealand) – Delivering low-carbon metals critical to electrifying the global economy
  • Mudi (China) – Offering clinical research-based data through the use of artificial intelligence
  • N.THING (Republic of Korea) – Leading innovation in agricultural service and farm-to-table value chains
  • NextBillion.ai (Singapore) – A spatial data platform enabling location artificial intelligence for enterprises
  • Okra Solar (Australia) – Developing hardware and software for sustainable last-mile energy access
  • OnLoop (Singapore) – Transforming clunky performance management into elegant collaborative team development
  • Pandocorp (India) – Making supply chain execution intelligent with a fast logistics cloud
  • Proeon (India) – Creating next-generation plant proteins with superior taste, texture and nutrition
  • Qcraft (China) – Autonomous driving solutions for easy autonomous application with rapid iteration
  • Recykal (India) – Asia’s first circular economy marketplace
  • Reejig (Australia) – Ensuring zero wasted potential in people, business and society
  • RoboticPlus (China) – Providing intelligent robotic products for the construction sector
  • Seoul Robotics (Republic of Korea) – A 3D computer vision company powering the future of autonomy
  • Shinta VR (Indonesia) – Providing impactful immersive technology for education and human development
  • SmartCoin Financials (India) – A tech-driven financial inclusion platform empowering the underserved
  • Vahan (India) – Building a full-stack labour marketplace for blue-collar workers
  • WIZ.AI (Singapore) – Revolutionizing the in-and-outbound call process with conversational voice artificial intelligence
  • XCharge (China) – All-in-one smart electric vehicle charging solution pioneer
  • YesHealth (China) – Building the world’s largest and most efficient vertical farms

Europe

  • Beenova AI (UK) – Scaling education through conversational learning powered by artificial intelligence
  • betteries (Germany) – Upcycling electric vehicle batteries into affordable mobile power systems
  • Circulor (UK) – A proven technology for real-time supply chain traceability
  • Citibeats (Spain) – Ethical artificial intelligence big data analysis
  • Collective Benefits (UK) – Insurance and benefits platform for independent work
  • Cyacomb (UK) – A first line of defence against harmful content online
  • Dendra Systems (UK) – Pioneering ecosystem restoration at scale
  • EJARA (France) – Enabling francophone Africans to build and protect their wealth
  • Embion Technologies (Switzerland) – Platform technology for sustainable nutrition and health solutions from biomass
  • Enerbrain (Italy) – Providing healthier and energy-efficient built environments for people
  • Fluency (UK) – Enabling central bank digital currencies and universal digital payments
  • Mission Space (Luxembourg) – A private satellite-based space weather intelligence system
  • MIWA (Czech Republic) – Preventing the creation of waste from single-use packaging
  • Nu Quantum (UK) – Enabling scalable quantum computing through photonic networks
  • Oxford Quantum Circuits (UK) – Building quantum computers to enable life-changing discoveries
  • Plan A (Germany) – A corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software solutions provider
  • Proton (Switzerland) – Providing internet services that are private by default
  • Roboze (Italy) – Reshaping manufacturing with a new distributed production model
  • ROCSOLE (Finland) – Insights from harsh process conditions improving industry operational efficiency
  • Somnium Space (UK) – Open, social and persistent virtual reality platform powered by blockchain
  • TechWolf (Belgium) – Developing an enterprise overview of employee skills and gaps
  • Twin Science (UK) – Developing children’s skills through purpose-led STEM learning
  • Wolfprint 3D (Estonia) – Cross-app avatar platform for the metaverse

Latin America

  • Global66 (Chile) – Global financial platform for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Houm (Chile) – A digital platform to rent, buy and sell properties online
  • Mamotest (Argentina) – A patient, data-driven, end-to-end solution to defeat breast cancer
  • microTERRA (Mexico) – Powering the plant-based future
  • Pomelo (Argentina) – Infrastructure to launch and scale fintech in Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

  • Eureka Security (Israel) – A data security posture management platform
  • HawKar (Tunisia) – An innovative start-up aimed at people with reduced mobility
  • OCON Healthcare (Israel) – 3D uterine drug delivery to fit women’s anatomy

North America

  • Agerpoint (USA) – Transforming how plants, crops and forests are measured and monitored
  • Alife (USA) – An IVF operating system to improve outcomes and fertility care
  • Aliro Quantum (USA) – Quantum networks for physics-based secure communication and scalable quantum computing
  • AllHere (USA) – AI-powered support for families in primary and secondary schools
  • BEIT (USA) – Providing intellectual property for quantum computer hardware and algorithms
  • Benepass (USA) – Reimagining company staff care with flexible and personalized benefits
  • Bonumose (USA) – Affordable, healthy sugars without sacrificing taste or functionality
  • Butlr Technologies (USA) – Making the built environment people-aware
  • Centrly (USA) – A market intelligence platform accelerating innovation by systematizing partnership search
  • Colossal Biosciences (USA) – The de-extinction company
  • Copia Automation (USA) – Git version control for programmable logic controller (PLC) programming
  • Credo AI (USA) – Operationalizing responsible artificial intelligence
  • CrowdAI (USA) – Enabling organizations of all sizes to deploy computer vision
  • Databento (USA) – Pay-as-you-go for financial market data
  • DNAstack (Canada) – Building technologies to enable responsible biomedical data sharing and discovery
  • DXM (USA) – Technology-driven, on-demand, sustainable manufacturing platform for all
  • Emerge (USA) – Bringing touch and emotion to virtual experiences
  • Everstream Analytics (USA) – Setting the world’s supply chain standard
  • Guidewheel (USA) – Empowering factories to reach sustainable peak performance
  • High Fidelity (USA) – Offering spatial audio technology for next-generation voice communication
  • Horizon Blockchain Games (Canada) – Driving Web3 adoption through easy, fun and powerful blockchain
  • Hubble Technology (USA) – Enabling business resilience through complete visibility into technology assets
  • Ignite (USA) – Accelerating the world’s transition to a decentralized future
  • Journey Foods (USA) – Automating sustainability, nutrition and cost innovation
  • Leap (USA) – Enabling real-time, automatic energy market participation for distributed energy resources
  • LeasePilot (USA) – Helping commercial real estate owners draft their leases faster
  • Manufacture 2030 (USA) – Empowering companies to hit supply chain carbon targets with confidence
  • Nithio (USA) – An artificial intelligence-driven platform for clean energy investment
  • Novoloop (USA) – Upcycling company creating chemicals and materials made from plastic
  • Oolu (USA) – Distributing solar energy solutions in West Africa
  • Plaine Products (USA) – Eliminating single-use plastic from the bathroom
  • Recuro Health (USA) – Pre-emptive digital medical care to lower costs and improve outcomes
  • Resilinc (USA) – A leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping and resiliency solution
  • Slang (USA) – Artificial intelligence-powered learning platform empowering the workforce with professional English