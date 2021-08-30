Shares

The GoDown Arts Centre in Nairobi is accepting applications for its ArtXchange Creative Entrepreneurship training course. This year’s training program will involve up to 30 creatives from Kenya and Somalia.

The training seeks to equip participants aged between 18 and 35 with the tools, confidence and knowledge needed for entrepreneurial success, and will be conducted online for 6 weeks between 4th October and 19 November, 2021.

Deadline for applications is 18th September, 2021. Successful Applicants stand a chance to receive business grants and international scholarships.

Creatives in the following categories can apply for the training program.

Music Photography Painting and visual arts Crafts and jewellery

Some of the topics to be covered include, Designing Creative Businesses, Marketing, Business Strategy, Financial Management, Leadership, Pricing, Commercializing Intellectual Property, Business Growth Strategies, Exporting, and International Business.

Successful applicants will learn and benefit from the following.

Expert advice on areas of interest.

Guidance in the preparation of a smart plan for the short-, middle- and long-term perspective.

Learn the newest entrepreneurial techniques and discuss ideas and challenges.

Share experiences, contacts and ideas with participants from different creative and artistic backgrounds.

There will also be a 2-week exchange between the participants from Kenya and Somali once the online training is completed.