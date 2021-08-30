Shares

CM.com, a cloud software for Conversational Commerce company, has been officially recognized by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) as a provider of electronic signatures. The company is now licensed to issue digital certificates and authenticate signatories.

CM.com has also been tasked with ensuring the integrity of digital documents, to give all parties confidence in these transactions.

In the past one year, the pandemic has restructured traditional working environments with remote and hybrid working becoming the norm for many organizations. As such, electronic or digital signatures have become a key part of business systems across the globe.

In Kenya, under the Business Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, electronic signatures were officially recognized as being legally valid on 18 March, 2020, to make doing business virtually easier.

However, for a digital signature to be legally acceptable in Kenya, it must be issued by a recognized Electronic Certification Provider (E-CSP). Foreign E-CSPs, including CM.com, have had to apply for recognition of their services in Kenya.

CM.com’s digital signature solution, Sign, enables businesses and their customers to quickly and securely sign contracts, agreements, and documents from anywhere, by sending an invite via SMS, email, or WhatsApp Business Solution. Based on the latest UX insights, the platform was redesigned earlier this year for an even more streamlined and user-friendly signature process. And because businesses only pay per document signed and have unlimited user access, the multi-user solution is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses looking for an easy, accessible, and affordable electronic signature product.

Sign can be used across government and other industries, including healthcare, HR, real estate, legal, and finance, to accelerate processes and help organizations grow digitally.

Commenting on the company’s licensing, John Mugwe – Country Manager at CM.com Kenya said, “We are delighted to finally be acknowledged as an official E-CSP in Kenya. This recognition by the CA will help us to continue serving Kenyan organizations, providing them with a new level of convenience in a digitally driven business landscape.”