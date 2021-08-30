Shares

AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical company has partnered with the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) to launch the Kamba Ya Shanga initiative in Kenya. The initiative is a pharmacy-led end-to-end digitally integrated patient solution for chronic disease management.

The initiative is primarily aimed at improving patient outcomes for chronic conditions, connecting all key healthcare players along the patient’s disease management journey. The partnership forms part of the companies’ shared vision and commitment to work on a future where all people have access to sustainable healthcare solutions for treatment.

Compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), healthcare stakeholders are now exploring new ways of improving healthcare ecosystems.

Through the program, patients will be uniquely identified by the pharmacist, have their chronic disease treatment and medication monitored and receive support that ensures optimal treatment and correct use of devices. Patients will also be seamlessly referred by the Pharmacist to a General Practitioner if further consultation is required.

Commenting on the partnership with AstraZeneca, Dr. Daniella Munene, CEO of PSK said, “Pharmacists are very uniquely positioned to expand reach of healthcare services by participating more in the management of chronic diseases. From detection of poorly managed or undiagnosed disease to providing medication therapy management and counselling, pharmacists can have a positive impact on therapeutic outcomes in patients on long-term medication for both communicable and non-communicable diseases.”

Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster (South Africa, Sub Sahara and French Speaking Africa) said, “We are delighted to be partnering with PSK in the launch of Kamba Ya Shanga, which is a Swahili term that essentially means ‘a beautiful string of beads’. The string of beads represents the link between the patient, the pharmacist, and the doctor, transforming the ecosystem for patients, whilst enabling pharmacies to direct patients to a relevant healthcare professional and track their progress and response to medication.”