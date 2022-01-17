Shares

Africa Health Business (AHB) has appointed Dr. Daniella Munene as the company’s Head of Operations. Dr. Munene is a pharmaceutical professional with over 15 years of experience. Her expertise includes strategic planning, business development, team leadership and management of key stakeholder relationships in health.

Dr. Munene currently also serves as a Director at the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), providing strategic direction for the federation of private health sector actors in Kenya. Prior to working in this position, Dr. Munene held the position of the Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, focusing on advocacy, policy, stakeholder engagement, team leadership, mentorship and coaching. Her experience comprises positions within the public, private and development space.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Daniella Munene said, “It is a real honour to have been appointed Head of Operations at Africa Health Business. I am very excited at the prospect of leading the consultancy side of the company as it continues to grow. I am keen to continue working with local and international partners to strengthen Africa’s healthcare systems via solid public private partnerships.”

On his part, Dr. Amit N. Thaker, AHB Executive Chairman had this to say, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Munene as our Head of Operations, effective immediately, leading the consultancy team and overseeing the AHB Knowledge & Network Platform. I envision a great future for Africa Health Business with Dr. Munene joining the leadership team at the company. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Munene in her new role at Africa Health Business.”