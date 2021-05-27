The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has appointed Ms. Flora Mutahi as the first female Board Chair and Mr. Jaswinder Bedi as the Vice-Chair. Ms. Mutahi is part of the new leadership team unveiled at KEPSA’s 17th Annual General Meeting which was held virtually.
The KEPSA Board expressed gratitude to the outgoing leaders for all the successful initiatives they spearheaded while in office. During the AGM, KEPSA also released its annual report which documents all actions and outcomes of year 2020 projects including its plans detailing the shift into the new Simba II Era.
Speaking at the AGM, KEPSA CEO, Ms. Carole Kariuki Karuga said, “We appreciate our members for standing with and believing in us even through such times. Going forward our start-ups, micro and small medium enterprises (MSMEs) who form the largest number of our new members, can feel at home in our newly-established SME Club at KEPSA. As members they can more effectively formulate proposals and solutions to issues affecting them.”
After deliberations, the following directors were appointed as the leadership team to serve for the next two years.
Ms. Flora Mutahi – Chairperson
Mr. Jaswinder Bedi – Vice Chairperson
Mr. Darren J Gillen – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Stephen Gatagama – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Troy Yue – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. John Gachora – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Macharia Muthondu – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Mucai Kunyiha – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Allen Gichuhi – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Graham Shaw – Ex-Officio Director
Dr. Elizabeth Wala – Ex-Officio Director
Ms. Catherine Musakali – Ex-Officio Director
Ms. Eva Muraya – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Bimal Kantaria – Ex-Officio Director
Eng. James Mwangi – Ex-Officio Director
Mr. Nicholas Nesbitt – Ex-Officio Director
Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Flora said, “My appointment as the first ever female chair is a testimony to KEPSA taking a giant step in the right direction of entrenching inclusivity and meritocracy in our leadership. We should continue with this drive and include not just women but also youth, persons living with disabilities, and MSME owners and leaders.”
Mr. Patrick Obath was appointed as the KEPSA Foundation Chair and Ms. Gloria Ndekei will serve as the Vice-Chair.
New KEPSA Board of Directors
1. Ms. Flora Mutahi – Melvins Marsh International
2. Mr. Jaswinder – Bedi Bedi Investments
3. Mr. Darren J Gillen – EU Business Council
4. Mr. Stephen Gatagama – Nation Media Group
5. Mr. Troy Yue – China Young Tai Engineering Company Limited
6. Mr. John Gachora – Kenya Bankers Association
7. Mr. Macharia Muthondu – Federation of Kenya Employers
8. Mr. Mucai Kunyiha – Kenya Association of Manufacturers
9. Allen Gichuhi – Law Society of Kenya
10. Mr. Graham Shaw. – British Chamber of Commerce Kenya
11. Dr. Elizabeth Wala – Kenya Healthcare Federation
12. Ms. Catherine Musakali – Women on Boards Network
13. Eva Muraya Kenya – Associations of Women Business Owners
14. Mr. Bimal Kantaria – Agriculture Sector Network
15. Eng. James Mwangi – Association of Consulting Engineers
16. Mr. Nicholas Nesbitt – Immediate Past Chair