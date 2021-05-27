Shares

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has appointed Ms. Flora Mutahi as the first female Board Chair and Mr. Jaswinder Bedi as the Vice-Chair. Ms. Mutahi is part of the new leadership team unveiled at KEPSA’s 17th Annual General Meeting which was held virtually.

The KEPSA Board expressed gratitude to the outgoing leaders for all the successful initiatives they spearheaded while in office. During the AGM, KEPSA also released its annual report which documents all actions and outcomes of year 2020 projects including its plans detailing the shift into the new Simba II Era.

Speaking at the AGM, KEPSA CEO, Ms. Carole Kariuki Karuga said, “We appreciate our members for standing with and believing in us even through such times. Going forward our start-ups, micro and small medium enterprises (MSMEs) who form the largest number of our new members, can feel at home in our newly-established SME Club at KEPSA. As members they can more effectively formulate proposals and solutions to issues affecting them.”

After deliberations, the following directors were appointed as the leadership team to serve for the next two years.

Ms. Flora Mutahi – Chairperson

Mr. Jaswinder Bedi – Vice Chairperson

Mr. Darren J Gillen – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Stephen Gatagama – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Troy Yue – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. John Gachora – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Macharia Muthondu – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Mucai Kunyiha – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Allen Gichuhi – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Graham Shaw – Ex-Officio Director

Dr. Elizabeth Wala – Ex-Officio Director

Ms. Catherine Musakali – Ex-Officio Director

Ms. Eva Muraya – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Bimal Kantaria – Ex-Officio Director

Eng. James Mwangi – Ex-Officio Director

Mr. Nicholas Nesbitt – Ex-Officio Director

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Flora said, “My appointment as the first ever female chair is a testimony to KEPSA taking a giant step in the right direction of entrenching inclusivity and meritocracy in our leadership. We should continue with this drive and include not just women but also youth, persons living with disabilities, and MSME owners and leaders.”

Mr. Patrick Obath was appointed as the KEPSA Foundation Chair and Ms. Gloria Ndekei will serve as the Vice-Chair.

New KEPSA Board of Directors

1. Ms. Flora Mutahi – Melvins Marsh International

2. Mr. Jaswinder – Bedi Bedi Investments

3. Mr. Darren J Gillen – EU Business Council

4. Mr. Stephen Gatagama – Nation Media Group

5. Mr. Troy Yue – China Young Tai Engineering Company Limited

6. Mr. John Gachora – Kenya Bankers Association

7. Mr. Macharia Muthondu – Federation of Kenya Employers

8. Mr. Mucai Kunyiha – Kenya Association of Manufacturers

9. Allen Gichuhi – Law Society of Kenya

10. Mr. Graham Shaw. – British Chamber of Commerce Kenya

11. Dr. Elizabeth Wala – Kenya Healthcare Federation

12. Ms. Catherine Musakali – Women on Boards Network

13. Eva Muraya Kenya – Associations of Women Business Owners

14. Mr. Bimal Kantaria – Agriculture Sector Network

15. Eng. James Mwangi – Association of Consulting Engineers

16. Mr. Nicholas Nesbitt – Immediate Past Chair