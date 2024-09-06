Shares

AstraZeneca has partnered with Tricog Health, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare solutions, and the Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) to conduct a groundbreaking study evaluating the effectiveness of an AI-based Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF) model in screening for heart failure (HF).

Launched in May 2024, the study is being conducted across seven centers in Kenya, strategically selected to ensure diverse patient demographics and logistical efficiency for echocardiogram validation.

The study aims to enroll 10,000 patients and leverage Tricog’s AI ECG algorithm to analyze electrocardiogram (ECG) data—a low-cost and widely available tool—to identify individuals at risk of heart failure.

Heart failure (HF) is a major health problem affecting over 64.3 million people globally, with its epidemiology varying widely within and between countries. The INTERnational Congestive Heart Failure Study (INTER-CHF), conducted in sixteen countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, revealed that the mortality rate was highest in Africa (34%).

In Kenya, heart failure poses a significant health challenge, often going undetected due to a lack of accessible diagnostic tools and the high cost of traditional screening methods, such as echocardiograms.

Carlo Budree, Director of Commercial IT, Digital & Innovation, Middle East Africa at AstraZeneca, said, “Africa faces complex healthcare challenges, but AI has the potential to transform patient outcomes through cost-effective and adaptable solutions. AstraZeneca is working to provide such solutions through the A.Catalyst Network (A.CN) Africa Hub, a health innovation initiative that aims to improve patient experiences and outcomes across the continent. Partnership is a crucial component of this initiative, as seen in our successful collaboration with Tricog Health in Kenya. Their InstaECG AI tools provide rapid cardiac diagnosis, reducing the time to detection to just three minutes. This technology allows for the screening and diagnosis of patients regardless of their location.”

Initial findings from the first five sites have revealed a 15.5% prevalence of heart failure among the screened population, a figure significantly higher than expected. Additionally, 70% of patients exhibited underlying cardiovascular disorders, with 10% of those cases classified as critical, necessitating immediate medical attention.

These results highlight the potential of AI-based solutions to identify asymptomatic individuals who may not seek medical help until their condition has progressed significantly.

“The early results from this study are a stark reminder of the hidden burden of heart failure in our communities. By harnessing the power of AI and ECG technology, we are not only detecting heart failure earlier but also empowering healthcare providers with a scalable and cost-effective tool to improve patient care,” said Dr. Bernard Samia, President of KCS and Principal Investigator.

“Tricog’s AI ECG algorithm represents a significant advancement in cardiovascular diagnostics. By analyzing ECG data, the algorithm can quickly and accurately identify individuals at risk of heart failure, even in the absence of overt symptoms. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize heart failure screening, particularly in resource-limited settings where access to echocardiography is limited,” said Prateek Golecha, Vice President of Digital & CMD at Tricog.

“The collaboration between AstraZeneca, Tricog Health, and KCS exemplifies our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration. By combining our expertise in cardiovascular health, AI technology, and local healthcare delivery, we are working to address the unique challenges faced in Kenya and improve outcomes for patients with heart failure,” said Jonathan Calder, Digital and Innovations Lead – MEA at AstraZeneca.

Deepak Arora, Country President for the African Cluster at AstraZeneca, emphasized the strategic objective of the business, stating, “Our mission is to aid our patients in the management of their conditions by closing the gaps in the patient journey from awareness to screening, diagnosis, and continuous management. This study is a testament to our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to Kenya and the wider African continent, ultimately improving the lives of millions of people.”