The Cold Stone Creamery has introduced three new flavours to their ice cream menu this August. The new flavours are Strawberry cheesecake, Creamy coconut fudge and peanut butter, that promise a smoother and creamier ice cream experience.

The Strawberry Cheesecake flavour offers a rich taste of sweet cream ice cream mixed with cheesecake and strawberry flavouring.

The Peanut Butter flavour is made with a mix of sweet cream ice cream, peanut butter and Snickers.

The Coconut Creamy Fudge flavor offers a creamy blend of sweet cream ice cream with coconut flavouring, garnished with fudge.

This August, Cold Stone customers can enjoy deals on the new flavors with two Love It Cups and Gotta Have It cups sizes at Ksh. 600 and Ksh. 800, respectively.

To purchase and experience the new flavours, customers can visit any Cold Stone Creamery store at Fortis Tower, UN Corner, Sarit Centre, TRM, Capital Centre, The Hub, Yaya Centre, Village Market, Galleria Mall and The Junction Mall. Customers can also make Cold Stone ice cream orders from the comfort of their homes through delivery services including Uber Eats, Glovo or Jumia for quick delivery.