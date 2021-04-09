Shares

Eat’N’Go has launched into the Kenyan market. The launch follows the successful acquisition of the Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery franchises in Kenya.

Eat’N’Go launched in 2012 in Nigeria with the vision to become the premier food operator in Africa. The restaurant operator continues to deliver on this promise by successfully rolling out the brands across Africa. The acquisition in Kenya will see Eat’N’Go Restaurant Group become the largest Domino’s pizza and Cold Stone Creamery Master Franchisee in Africa.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Eat’N’Go, Mr. Patrick McMichael, said, “We are looking forward to making an impact on the Kenyan economy as we focus on offering the highest quality ice cream and pizza products in the market. As a business, our success has been pegged on providing unique and excellent customer experience at a favourable price point. We have understood Kenya’s supply chain and believe that with the ever-expanding middle-class, we have the opportunity to provide our customers with convenience and value for money,” said Mr. McMichael.

Eat’N’Go has committed to investing in Kenya to drive the expansion, distribution, and growth of its business in Kenya. This will include the upgrading of the Cold Stone Creamery and Domino’s Pizza stores across Kenya to make its operations competitive and expand its customer base.

The quick service restaurant company is also looking at leveraging its product research and development to increase market share in the region through the introduction of new flavours. To complement its market entry, the company has unveiled six new Cold Stone Creamery flavours that are smoother, tastier, and creamier together with Domino’s Pizza globally renowned signature American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza.

Since 2012, EatNGo has over 147 stores now in Nigeria and Kenya. With over 3000 employees, Eat’N’Go is fast becoming one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the Africa.