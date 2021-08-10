Shares

Jiji, an online marketplace in Kenya, has revamped its platform to enable a seamless online experience and ensure safety for property buyers and sellers on the platform.

As online transactions surge due to high demand for land and properties in Kenya, Jiji has taken measures to improve safety by deploying artificial intelligence tools and algorithms. These algorithms and tools based on user behavior track suspicious ads and automatically block them.

Jiji has also reiterated its commitment to continue helping its sellers create more effective ads and cater for the increasing buyer demand in various locations within the country. According to Jiji, sellers on the platform will continue to enjoy more effective and highly targeted premium services that will increase exposure to the more than 10 million visitors on the site.

According to Maksym Golubev, Jiji Kenya’s Country Manager, “The Real estate category commands Ksh. 762 billion ($7 billion) Jiji Africa, leading among all other categories. We therefore need to fasten a few buttons in our bid to continue being the classifieds leader in the region. Our mission is to ensure that we provide an enabling platform that safely and sanely leads you to the right property, based on your needs and the seller is able to reach you faster and easier than ever before.”

According to Britam’s 2020 Annual Report, there has been a growing number of property developers who have frozen investments in the construction of residential houses and commercial spaces. This has been attributed to the economic struggles with low occupancy rates and reduced returns mainly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HassConsult, which conducts property pricing index in the country says that the real estate sector holds 15.7% or Ksh. 68.45 billion of the gross non-performing loans currently at Ksh. 436.07 billion.

These will support the property buyers and sellers in their turnaround strategies and business transformation, to ensure that they are able to increase their profit margin and meet their investment needs.