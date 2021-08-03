Shares

Emirates has introduced additional flexible payment options for Kenyan travellers, offering them a better real-time user experience on the airline’s website and app when planning their travel.

Emirates customers can now purchase their flight tickets using local debit and credit cards, mobile money or through mobile banking and get their ticket issued within minutes. This provides greater convenience for customers by enabling them to switch from cash to online bank transfers from 12 local banks or three mobile wallet providers.

Speaking at the launch of the new payment options, Emirates Kenya Country Manager Mr. Christophe Leloup said, “Emirates is continuously committed to customer convenience through enhanced payment options when it comes to online bookings. Many customers in Kenya prefer more flexibility and choice when it comes to making online payments to finalise their travel plans. We have worked very hard to provide them a secure and frictionless experience through more local banking partners, mobile money providers and a host of other options to facilitate payments. No matter the currency, location, bank, or card, our customers will find a payment solution that suits them when booking.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its route network and advancing its strategy to optimise its presence in key markets to serve growing business and leisure travel demand. The airline currently serves 120 global destinations and operates daily flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Dubai and beyond.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

In addition, Emirates airline recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more flexible booking policies and an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover.