Mohammad Adil Abdool, an extreme fitness athlete and health coach will on 31st July, 2021 attempt to officially break the Guinness 12-hours Burpees World Record. The event will be held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen, Westlands and will start at 6 a.m. and end by 6 p.m.

If he breaks this record, Adil will have the opportunity to join an elite handful of Kenyans, mostly athletes, who are currently listed on the Guinness World Records Book. Kenya has been able to achieve 18 World records with the majority of them being in running.

The current holder of the most burpees within 12 hours male is an American software engineer and fitness instructor Michael Aliotti who did 7,295 burpees within the 12 hours. His goal is to reach 8,000 burpees which will have surpassed the current holder and hand him the title.

As a competitive athlete, Adil competed against the Junior World Champion in Dubai where he drew in the match at 9 years old. He also fought and was undefeated in 9 amateur Mixed Martial Arts cage fights and has been part of the Kenyan under-21 Football team.

Commenting on the upcoming attempt, Adil said, “Born weak to breaking one of the toughest fitness world records that exist; will show people that through hard work and perseverance, nothing is impossible. We all need to condition our bodies and minds to achieve our greatness. We either break and crumble in the face of difficulty or rise and overcome. The choice is ours to make as we all hold the power.”

For Adil to be acknowledged by the Guinness World Record team as the new record holder, he will have to do the following.

Have cameras record the whole process.

2. 2 certified trainers to be monitoring him throughout the 12 hours.

3. Content from online verified sources to confirm the achieved the accolade.

From the proceeds of the event, Adil wants to raise awareness of Cancer. After his mother went through cancer, Adil would like to donate to Faraja Cancer Centre for the support they give cancer patients.