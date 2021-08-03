Shares

Extreme fitness athlete and health coach Mohammad Adil Abdool has broken the Guinness World Record for the Most Burpees under 12 hours on Saturday 31st July, 2021 with 7415 burpees. Adil began his challenge at 6 a.m. and completed it at 6 p.m. at the Nairobi Street Kitchen.

By surpassing the previous record holder with 120 burpees, Adil has become the current record holder. During the event, Adil received support from family, friends, his coach and spectators at the venue. He was able to push his body to the limit, suffering from muscle pull and spasm but with the support of the guests, he pulled through and managed to break the record.

Commenting on his win, Adil had this to say, “Never doubt Mr. Shredded! My mission has just begun. With stage 1 conquered, for the 1st time in my life, I’ve been able to display the strength of the human body and mind. When I woke up that morning, I decided pain would be my norm today. As the day went by, I had to dig deep and begin to enjoy that pain. My mind went into a trance with one voice guiding me, the one of Amit Soni.”

The event was supported by Nairobi Street Kitchen, who provided a venue and drinks for him to do the challenge. Breathe Media organized and facilitated the event to ensure he was able to focus on the prize.

“I’d like to share my gratitude towards my parents, family, friends and the teams who made this incredible event possible. Over the next few years, I intend to push the limits of the human body and mind. In the process, I hope to inspire change in how we view mental and physical health,” Adil added.

After the feat, the official attempt will be verified by the Guinness World Records team as per their guidelines. After verification, he will receive his award within 10 days of submission.