Huawei Mobile Services has partnered with Safaricom to launch a new payment method on its AppGallery. Huawei users can now make in-app purchases in their favourite AppGallery Apps and games, and buy Huawei Themes, via M-PESA for as little as Ksh. 30.

The Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) payment system allows Huawei AppGallery users to make purchases using M-PESA, providing an efficient, smart, simple, convenient, and secure method of payment.

Speaking of the new payment system, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie, said, “At Huawei, our users are at the heart of everything we do and we are constantly looking at ways to increase their overall experience with our products. I am excited about our Huawei and M-PESA partnership with Safaricom, as this new additional method of online payment is not only hassle free, but also so much more convenient.”

“With in-app billing, Huawei AppGallery users are able to purchase additional in-game content or features such as bonus levels or special characters, subscriptions to some of our exciting products such as Huawei Music, Huawei Mobile Cloud, and many more,” Mr. Zhujie added.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “We are proud to partner with Huawei to offer our customers the simplicity of purchasing from Huawei Mobile Services using M-PESA. This shows that our customers are increasingly adopting digital offerings and we are continuously looking to meet this demand with fresh offerings that will add value to our customers. As we continue to roll out our 5G network, we believe that the demand for smarter apps will increase and we want to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life in an easy, convenient and safe way.”

