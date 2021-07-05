Shares

Huawei has announced that users across Africa will experience an enhanced Petal Maps application. The new app includes a range of new features and upgrades such as dark mode navigation display over other apps, third-party hotel booking, and destination reviews.

All the new features are designed to make journey mapping easier and more enjoyable. This is in addition to existing differentiators such as heads-up display, and real-time road condition updates.

To help users navigate and explore the world more easily, the updated Petal Maps incorporates add-ons from other global partners. The feature also now includes features such as ‘advanced navigation’ and user-generated ‘co-created maps’.

1. Advanced Navigation – Petal Maps has transformed navigation by pioneering features such as Air Gestures and HUD (heads-up display) mode, and the enhanced version now introduces navigation display over other apps. This keeps an ongoing navigation visible to the user even when switching apps, by appearing in a floating window.

2. Co-created Maps – The enhanced version of Petal Maps also supports a location-specific comments feature, through which users can use text, images, and ratings to leave a comment on a particular location. These reviews can then be viewed by other users, creating a user-generated content layer over the map itself.

3. Saved Places – Petal Maps also includes the acclaimed ‘saved places’ feature, which enables users to save favorite places with one click, group their saved places with ease, and ultimately use them as travel destinations for exiting trips. Users can also create custom names for their saved places and groups for a more personalized experience.

Users can update Petal Maps manually or choose for the application to update automatically via settings. Petal maps is available to download on Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store.