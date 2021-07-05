Shares

The African Union has partnered with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA), to formally unveil the calendar of events for the 2021 awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The calendar roll out marks the formal opening of AFRIMA 2021 and features a line-up of undertakings and events that would take place between June 20 and November 21, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the African Union, the Director of health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Cisse Mariama Mohamed said, “The COVID pandemic resulted in multiple setbacks for the continent, but AFRIMA is commitment to uniting the continent through entertainment and honoring their tradition of celebrating the scintillating musical culture of Africa. This is by featuring exhilarating Pan-Africa events through the lifespan of the calendar year in 2021 and we are looking forward to celebrating the richness of the African continent alongside AFRIMA in November this year”.

Deadline for submission of entries will officially close globally on the AFRIMA website on Friday August 20, 2021. Further details on entry submission guidelines are available on the AFRIMA website.

Eligibility for submission of entries

1. The submission of songs and videos must be produced or released under the year in review i.e. June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2021.

2. African music stakeholders are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients. They can do this via the official AFRIMA website for a possible nomination in one or more of the 40 categories of AFRIMA.

Other activities slated on the calendar includes a Pre-Screening process, where submitted entries will go through screening carried out by the Screening Committee of AFRIMA. The screening process would be done within the period of 21st to 28th August, 2021. After this, the International Jury of AFRIMA comprising a 13-man panel of African music experts and practitioners will carry out the AFRIMA Adjudication process from August 29th to September 6th.

Upon completion, a World Media Announcement of AFRIMA 2021 Nominees’ List will take place on September 7th. The announcement will publicly unveil the African artistes and works by Africans in Africa and the diaspora that have been nominated.

The main awards ceremony will be held from November 18th to November 2021 in the host city. The ceremony will feature a three-day duration of music, glamour, Afrocentrism and entertainment.