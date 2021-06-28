Shares

Courtesy of the pandemic, a good number of people have found themselves jobless. The fact is, losing your job can be one of the most devastating events in life and the worst part is what comes after a job loss. That is loved ones may abandon you, the bills start piling up with no means of paying them and you may start feeling like an unproductive member of society.

This can all take a toll on your mental and emotional well-being if you’re not prepared for it. It’s, therefore, important to know how to pick yourself up after such an experience and keep moving forward.

Here are some ways to deal with a job loss.

1.Acknowledge Your Feelings

If you’re feeling worried or even depressed, there’s no need to hide it. Losing your job will make you feel all kinds of emotions. Some experts have compared it to the feeling you get when someone you love dies. Instead of putting up a front, allow yourself to be vulnerable. Acknowledge that you’re going through a hard time and process the emotions in a healthy way.

2. Evaluate Yourself

You can use your free time for self-assessment. Try to figure out why your previous employer laid you off and what you can improve to make you more marketable. However, this doesn’t mean that you criticize yourself as it will only make you feel worse about your situation. List down the skills that you have and those that you’d want to improve on then work towards sharpening them. You can also find other occupations that suit you better in the process.

3. Revisit Your Finances

One of the main concerns, when you lose your job, is how you’ll keep up financially. This makes many people settle for jobs they don’t like. Hopefully, you have a rainy day fund to help you stay afloat until you get another job. If you do, you need to figure out how long it can take you. You may also need to minimize your expenses in order to make your savings last.

4. Start Fresh

Your job loss could be an opportunity for you to re-invent yourself and move on to better things so don’t focus too much on the past. You can discover new things about yourself as well. Try to take time for yourself and show yourself some self-love. Take up a new hobby, get a manicure, start journaling, or work out. Whatever you do, make sure the activities help you have a positive outlook of your current situation.

5. Seek Support

People tend to feel embarrassed when they lose their job making them cut off their close friends and relatives. However, you should avoid isolating yourself as this could sink you deeper into depression. Try to talk to someone no matter how hard it might be. It could be a loved one or a professional such as a therapist. They can help you cope with the emotions and stay hopeful while figuring out what to do next.

6. Take Care Of Your Health

Staying physically healthy can help improve your emotional health. You don’t have to hit the gym either to rip the benefits of physical exercises. A simple walk outside can boost your energy levels and elevate your mood since it releases feel-good hormones in the body. Healthy meals can also help keep your mental health in check.

7. Have Fun

The last thing anyone thinks about when they lose their job is having fun. However, it’s important to do something that makes you happy during this time. You might not have the luxury to splurge on certain activities but you can still have fun without spending any money. Hosting your friends in your home can be just as fun as going out for lunch. You can also take up a hobby that doesn’t need you to spend money.

8. Make A Plan Of Action

Once you’ve come to terms with the job loss, processed the emotions, and taken care of yourself, it’s time to draw a game plan. You won’t be unemployed forever so you need to start thinking about your next move. Make sure your resume, portfolio and social media profiles are up to date. Talk to people in your network and let them know you’re currently searching for a job. If you decide to start a business or go into freelancing, make sure you do enough research and prepare for it.