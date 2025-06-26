Shares

A new study has revealed a startling statistic, that one in five Kenyan teens has been exposed to four or more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), putting them at risk for developing mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and being victims of bullying.

These findings were presented during the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs): From Research to Policy Action webinar, a collaborative event hosted by the Brain and Mind Institute at Aga Khan University and the Shamiri Institute. The study, titled Understanding the Lasting Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences on the Mental Health of Kenyan Youth, sheds light on the profound impact of early life adversity. ACEs encompass a range of traumatic experiences, including neglect, abuse, poverty, and violence, which can have enduring effects on an individual’s behavior, thoughts, and emotions.

Professor Zul Merali, the Founding Director of the Brain and Mind Institute, emphasized the gravity of the situation during the webinar. “Childhood adversity is a public health crisis that threatens the well-being and potential of our entire generation,” he stated. “Through this webinar, we aim to elevate research-informed solutions that can help Kenyan children not only survive adversity but thrive despite it. Our collective future depends on it.”

The research data paints a sobering picture, indicating that 24% of adolescents surveyed exhibited moderate to severe symptoms of depression, and 21.4% showed moderate to severe anxiety. A strong correlation was also found between high adversity scores and bullying, with boys being particularly vulnerable.

Tom Osborn, Founder and CEO of the Shamiri Institute, called for immediate action. “Young people in Kenya are navigating enormous emotional burdens. As a society, we can’t afford to look away,” he urged. “This webinar is about building bridges between research, policy, and practice so that our schools become places of healing, not harm.”

The study also highlighted specific vulnerabilities. Adolescents with only one surviving parent had 18% higher adversity scores, while those with poor academic performance were 15% more likely to have faced significant adversity.

Youth advocate Wangui Wanjuki shared a powerful personal testimony, underscoring the importance of informed policymaking. “Growing up I experienced ACE in the form of physical abuse, gender-based environment, financial abuse, parental alienation, and manipulation from one parent, so the discussions here today are very important because research drives policy making,” she said. Wanjuki stressed the need to create policies that complement existing laws and are based on an understanding of whether current frameworks are effective for those they are meant to protect.

The event, which brought together policymakers, researchers, mental health professionals, and educators, signals a growing momentum in Kenya to address childhood adversity. A key recommendation from the discussion is the integration of screening tools, like the ACE-10, into school health programs, coupled with expanded school based mental health support.