Huawei has called on developers around the world to compete on the global stage with the launch of the 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest. The competition will be held in Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China.

Additionally, Huawei has set aside Ksh. 107,750,000 ($1 million) from the Shining Star Program as prize money for the contest. The theme for this year’s Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest is HMS Innovate for All.

The competition aims to inspire talented developers around the world to create seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences, and explore the future of digital intelligence. The competition gives App developers the tools to build future innovations by highlighting pioneering HMS open capabilities. This includes constructing the future of technology and bringing smart life experiences to Huawei end users in over 170 countries and regions.

Ksh. 21,550,000 ($200,000) will be allocated for the following award winners in the Middle East and Africa.

Best Application Award

Best Game Award

Most Social Impact Award

Best HMS Core Innovation Award

All-Scenario Coverage Award

Excellent Student Award

Starlight Creative Award

Honourable Mention Award

This year’s contest also includes a new Tech Women’s Award, and will feature speeches from successful women in tech. This aims at supporting and encouraging, together with Huawei Women Developers.

Winners are also eligible for additional rewards, such as Huawei AppGallery promotional resources, Huawei cloud resources, and exclusive incentives for paid HMS Core capabilities, among others.

How to enter the competition

Participants must register an account on the official competition website, between 14 June and 20 August 2021.

Sign up as either an individual or as a team of up to three members.

All Apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the same website by 20 August 2021.

The panel of judges will pre-select work based on social value, business value, user experience and originality between 21st August and 9th September. From there, the top 20 shortlisted apps in each region will be made available to the public to download and vote for their favourites on the competition’s official website or Huawei AppGallery. Voting will go on from 11th September to 23rd September, before making their way to the finals in October.

Judges for the contest include technical experts, executives and founders in finance and tech, leading tech media voices, and representatives from non-profit sectors.

In 2020, Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest attracted more than 3,000 teams from over 170 countries and regions in the five competition regions. 20 outstanding Apps were shortlisted in each region, among thousands of HMS innovative Apps submitted, reaching more than four million developers.