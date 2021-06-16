Shares

B Medical Systems, a company in the vaccine cold chain industry has partnered with Toyota Tsusho Corporation to unveil a refrigerated vehicle or vaccine and cold specimen transportation in Africa. The technology was recently unveiled in across the world and will facilitate the safe delivery of vaccines to remote areas in their right temperature.

The innovation has received a Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification from the WHO, and can transport vaccines or any other specimens in a 2-8 °C temperature range. The innovation is expected to solve the perennial challenge of vaccines wastage and vial breakage in many countries. The wastage has been attributed to the lack of a reliable cold chain movement of vaccines especially to remote areas in their right temperature.

With several health centers in Africa located in extremely remote, rural, hostile terrains with minimal road infrastructure, delivering a reliable cold chain can be challenging.

The innovation brings together the expertise of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and B Medical Systems in the field of automobiles and vaccine cold chain, respectively. The WHO prequalifies products and devices so that member states and UN purchasing agencies are assured of their suitability for use in immunization programs. Countries across the world can now procure this solution for the reliable transportation of vaccines.

“Last-mile has always been the weakest link in the vaccine cold chain. In several regions across the world, the last mile health centers are in remote areas that are difficult to access due to the terrain and infrastructure. We are extremely excited to bring such a solution to the market along with Toyota. The refrigerated vaccine vehicle can easily travel through rough terrains and narrow roads delivering vaccines even to the most remote health posts, thereby ensuring an effective last-mile vaccine cold chain delivery,” said Mr. Luc Provost, CEO of B Medical Systems.

The refrigerated vehicle has a B Medical Systems vaccine refrigerator with a storage capacity of 396L incorporated into a Toyota Land Cruiser 78. The vaccine refrigerator is powered via the vehicle while in motion and can also be powered by an external regular electric supply when parked. This solution also has temperature loggers that provide an overview of the storage conditions.

B Medical Systems has been working with governments across the world for the effective and efficient rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Its recent projects include the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain projects in Luxembourg, France, Germany, Indonesia, USA, Mexico, etc.