Shares

Twiga Foods has updated its vendor platform, Soko Yetu, to offer more features that will enhance vendors experiences and help grow the business. Soko Yetu is Twiga’s e-commerce platform that allows Twiga’s vendors to access products from various suppliers. This includes fresh produce, giving them access to lower prices, product assortment and other value-added services. The platform is optimized for both web and mobile access.

The upgraded platform will enable vendors to have multiple shops under one account, get access to a wide range of local products, access to e-wallet and extended shopping orders up to 9 p.m. Vendors will also get access to business support via loans and insurance as well as earn cash back when they shop online, through the e-wallet.

Commenting on the upgraded platform, Twiga East Africa CEO, Mr. Yebeltal Getachew said, “For many of our vendors Soko Yetu has become essential in running their businesses. We continue to look at ways of improving their experience and ensure we are giving them what they need to grow their business. Twiga remains committed to modernize Africa’s urban informal retail by using technology and we continue to invest in our platform to deliver on our promise.”

About 33,000 vendors are served every month with an average of 7 week per vendor through Soko Yetu, since its launch in 2014.

Twiga has reiterated its commitment to modernize Africa’s urban informal retail using technology to aggregate demand and help create an efficient supply chain.

Twiga is a B2B e-commerce company that aims to modernize Africa’s urban-based informal retail through technology to transform the value chain for both fresh produce and manufactured goods.