The United States of America has loosened Kenya’s Travel Advisory to Level Two, down from Level Four, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans in the process. The move has been attributed to Kenya’s moderate level of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The decision comes as a huge relief to tourism stakeholders as it raises their hope for more international visitors this year. Many tourists to Kenya had avoided travelling to Kenya since the onset of COVID-19 in the country last year. With the easing of the travel advisory, hoteliers in Kenya hope to receive more visitors this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, has issued a few warnings for its citizens. Among them are cautionary statements against travelling to the following areas.

Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism.

Areas of Turkana County due to crime.

American visitors to Kenya have also been advised to reconsider visiting the following places.