Helium Health, an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Hospital Management Information (HMI) Systems provider in West Africa has launched its full suite of products and services in Kenya.

To aid in distribution, Helium Health has partnered with three local providers, Philips Healthcare Technologies, Carepay and Savannah Informatics. The company will be integrating new services, including an EMR to serve the entire East African market.

Tito Ovia, co-founder, Helium Health commented, “We have been planning to expand into Kenya’s thriving health tech sector since last year, so we’re very excited to be hitting the ground running in 2021, already working with three new local partners to help improve efficiencies and provide a better service to patients. We believe there is a great opportunity to harness cutting-edge technology to help improve the way healthcare data is gathered and managed across Africa, so partnering with like-minded healthcare providers and facilities in Kenya is an excellent fit for us.”

Helium Health was co-founded in 2016 by three entrepreneurs, Adegoke Olobusi, Tito Ovia and Dimeji Sofowora. The three founders had a common passion for solving the practical problems that they identified within the Nigerian health sector through the use of cutting-edge technology.

Last month, Helium Health successfully closed a Ksh. 1.078 billion ($10 million) Series A funding round to scale and grow the business in both existing and new markets. This will in turn expand the company’s footprint across East, North and Francophone West Africa. Additionally, the company has already partnered with facilities in Uganda and Liberia onboarding their 90-plus users early in 2021 and is now extending its services to facilities in Nairobi.

Helium Health offers a full suite of products covering the complete healthcare value chain, from Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Hospital Management Information (HMI) Systems, to credit and telemedicine products.