Bento, a pan-African digital payroll and HR Management platform, has expanded operations to three new markets, establishing a presence in Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda.

Many African businesses have remained largely analogue up until now, using spreadsheets and bulk upload on bank portals, bank transfers, cheques, and cash. Bento is bringing African payroll and HRM into the digital age and ensuring that different market participants are communicating and leveraging data to help unlock credit solutions.

Founded in Nigeria in 2019, Bento addresses many of the challenges African businesses face by automating salary payments, tax, pensions and other statutory remittances. Through its cloud-based platform, the company empowers African businesses and gives them peace of mind by streamlining many of their processes with a single click.

For employees, the platform offers access to third-party services such as credit solutions. These include the ability to pay school fees and rent monthly rather than yearly, unemployment insurance, savings, investments and much more, all at no cost to employers.

In Nigeria, Bento has stood at the forefront of payroll and HRM, serving over 900 active Nigerian businesses across all sectors, including some of the largest healthcare and financial services companies in the country. These include Hygeia and Tangerine Africa, as well as many Y Combinator-backed firms including Paystack, Kobo360, Branch, Helium Health, and LORI Systems.

While solving the missing piece of the B2B payroll and HRM puzzle, Bento is also enabling employees to access credit solutions and other third party products and services.

Commenting on the planned expansion, Ebun Okunbanjo, co-Founder and CEO at Benko said, “Seeing so many companies using analogue methods to manage their workforce is simultaneously frustrating and exciting for us. Employers don’t have access to locally customised, world-class payroll and HRM tools, and employees can’t easily access third-party services to help make life easier.”