The UK-Kenya Tech Hub, in partnership with Future Females, has launched an AgriTech program to support 40 female entrepreneurs to grow their AgriTech-based businesses. This growth will be facilitated by adoption of Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP) Patterns.

The program will also provide capacity enhancement for Green Business Development and Eco-Entrepreneurship in the Agricultural Sector.

The partnership between UK-Kenya Tech Hub and Future Females began in October 2020, with a focus on executing entrepreneurial training for female founders in Kenya. This year, the partnership continues with GreenTech and AgriTech focused programs.

Composed largely of small-scale production, the agricultural sector faces structural deficits such as stagnant productivity, expensive farm inputs, poor storage facilities and weak market competition. Climate change has also had an impact on the sector. The increasing prevalence of extreme events, unpredictable weather patterns and pestilence demand innovative approaches to both subsistence and commercial agriculture to enhance food security.

In agri-business, the UK-Kenya Tech Hub in partnership with Future Females, will be launching a new program focusing on sustainable farming. The partnership will also support 40 Kenyan female founders through the Future Females Business School AgriTech program. The program impacts positively on a number of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and contributes to an inclusive and green recovery. The pilot program is expected to contribute to small business development and gender inclusion to enhance sustainable agricultural practices in Kenya.

With the positive impact that the Future Females Business School, the UK-Kenya Tech Hub aims to build on this momentum and increase the scope further to support female entrepreneurs. This success led to the introduction of the Future Females Business School AgriTech program.

Commenting on the program, UK-Kenya Tech Hub Country Director Sheena Raikundalia stated, “The agriculture sector is plagued with low productivity, huge post-harvest losses and weak market linkages. These challenges provide great business opportunities. The UK- Kenya Tech Hub is excited to support 40 female Kenyan AgriTech founders to grow their businesses – these fantastic women will be the future of food feeding in Kenya, Africa and the world.”

Also speaking on the AgriTech program launch, Future Females Co-Founder, Cerina Bezuidenhout said, “Agriculture is so true to Africa. And food production was and will always be the most important and needed product in our existence. Being from Africa myself, and with a food scientist background, this program is very close to my heart. Future Females is incredibly excited to be working with the UK-Kenya Tech Hub to have the reach and impact to both different sectors of business, and helping women build profitable businesses to live a life they are excited and proud of.”