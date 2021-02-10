Shares

Applications for the Future Females Business School GreenTech program, in partnership with the UK-Kenya Tech Hub are open for Kenyan-based female entrepreneurs . The entrepreneurs targeted should have GreenTech business ideas or be early-stage startups and are passionate about making a social impact.

Applications are open until 22 February 2021, with only 30 spots available for the pilot program commencing on 8th March 2021.

The UK, through the UK-Kenya Tech Hub and in partnership with the Future Females Business School have launched the program to support 30 female entrepreneurs grow their GreenTech businesses.

As the host of the 2021 UN Climate Change summit, the UK is working hard in advance of COP 26 to increase the level of global ambition necessary to provide confidence that we are on track to limit global warming to below 2 degrees. .

This support, like the transition itself, is at all levels; from Ksh.30 billion (£200 million) flowing into major clean technology programs through International Climate Finance to entrepreneurs, designing and developing small and micro-enterprise sustainable companies of the future.

Seeing the positive impact that the Future Females Business School, together with the UK-Kenya Tech Hub, has had with its pilot cohort that recently graduated, it is important to build on this momentum and increase the scope further to support female entrepreneurs who are working to care for and protect our planet. This led to the introduction of the Future Females Business School GreenTech program.

UK-Kenya Tech Hub Director, Sheena Raikundalia said, “Entrepreneurs have already shown how their innovations can be used to solve development challenges such as access to financial services, health-care, food, education. With this GreenTech program, we want to find and support leading female entrepreneurs, developing local solutions addressing one the biggest crisis facing us globally, climate change.”

Commenting on the GreenTech program launch, Future Females Co-Founder, Cerina Bezuidenhout said, “At Future Females, we have always been passionate about supporting sustainable businesses, and we are very excited to be focusing on GreenTech businesses in our partnership with UK-Kenya Tech Hub. The entrepreneurs who participate in our programs are not just building businesses, they’re creating innovative solutions to real problems we’re facing in this new world, and act as a source of hope for their communities, and we can’t wait to meet them.”

Examples of these GreenTech businesses include:

● Generation of power through renewable energy technology

● Waste management collection (collection, recycling, reuse/repurpose)

● Water management (harvesting, filtering/treatment and metering)

● Farmer’s markets

● Organic produce & retail

● Green blogs

● Eco-friendly fashion

● Eco-friendly beauty or cleaning products

● Upcycling furniture

● Green app development

● Used bookstore

● Integrative medicine (Herbal/plant-based remedy)

● Food plant nursery and such other industries.