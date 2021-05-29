Shares

Emirates has been named Best Airline Worldwide for the 8th consecutive time by the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2021. The airline also won accolades for Airline with the Best First Class, and Airline with Best Economy Class.

The wins are a testament to the airline’s strategic approach to continuously improve the onboard and on ground experience, offering a safe customer journey across all touchpoints.

To maintain its industry leadership, the airline has also modernized the air travel experience by fully launching and scaling up its biometric path and touchless check-in and providing further assurance.

In regard to COVID-19, Emirates continues to collaborate with industry bodies and government authorities to standardize COVID-19 related medical documentation like vaccine records and PCR test results. Emirates began trials for the IATA Travel Pass in April, and will be fully rolling it out to all flights by the end of May. The airline has also tied up with the Dubai Health Authority for digital verification of COVID-19 related medical record to supporting a seamless, paperless experience for customers at check-in.

In line with its Fly Better slogan, Emirates continued to invest in the onboard experience in spite of pandemic challenges. Customers travelling on the airline’s flagship A380 can also look forward to the in-flight Shower Spa, the Onboard Lounge and many other touches that take flying to a whole new level.

As customers return to travel, Emirates is bringing them a generous and comfortable experience in Economy Class. On its latest A380, Emirates has replaced its Economy seats onboard with more ergonomically designed seats that come with full leather headrests and flexible side panels.

The Business Traveller Middle East awards are dedicated to business travel, covering all aspects of the industry from airlines, airports, hotels and loyalty programs. The awards were presented virtually, and attended by hundreds of industry professionals from across the region. Shortlisted companies are judged by a panel of travel experts, alongside the magazine’s editorial team, in addition to feedback from readers.