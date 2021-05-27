Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that it will soon be launching Huawei FreeBuds 4i in the market in early June. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i is expected to provide customers with an immersive and comfortable audio experience.

The Huawei FreeBuds feature a high quality sound, active noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery packed into a stylish design.

Other similar products in the market include Huawei FreeBuds 3pro retailing at Ksh. 25,000, Huawei FreeBuds 3 retailing at Ksh. 20,000 and Huawei FreeBuds 3i Ksh. 11,000 .

Speaking of the soon to be launched product, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “With music streaming services and on-the-go entertainment becoming more popular, there has been an increasing trend towards dedicated audio solutions. This trend has been complemented with the influx of wireless earphones, allowing for a more functional solution for everyday use. Huawei has a strong reputation with true wireless stereo earphones, especially with its FreeBuds series which has seen successful iterations one after the other.”

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i will be available in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores at Yaya Center, TRM, Sarit Center and the Village Market. The color variants include Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

Huawei FreeBuds specifications

Earbud size: 37.5 mm by 23.9 mm by 21 mm

Weight: About 36.5 g

Battery capacity (Per earbud) – 55 mAh

Charging case: 215 mAh (min.)*

Music playback duration: 10 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

7.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Voice call duration: 6.5 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

5.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Press control: Two times / long press

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Audio tech: Active noise cancellation

Call noise cancellation

USB: USB-C charging cable

Colours: Ceramic white and Carbon black