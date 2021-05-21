Shares

Safaricom Foundation has announced that it will invest Ksh. 100 million for its third phase of the Ndoto Zetu initiative. The initiative aims at supporting local projects that transform lives in communities all over Kenya.

The third phase of the Ndoto Zetu initiaitive was launched today by CEO Peter Ndegwa spoke at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School in Kibra. At the event, he officially opened a Ksh. 5.4 million science lab and 14-room ablution block constructed and equipped by the Safaricom Foundation.

“Ndoto Zetu is our initiative to partner with Kenyans keen to make a difference in their communities through social investments. Each dream we bring to life translates to thousands of lives impacted and transformed. This year we hope to impact and transform many more lives as we continue to support the country bounce back from the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is our greatest desire and joy to help fulfil dreams that impact millions of people countrywide,” said Peter Ndegwa.

Since its inception in 2019, Ndoto Zetu has supported over 600 projects worth Ksh. 90 million, which have impacted close to 2 million Kenyans.

“Through Ndoto Zetu, we have supported projects ranging from Ksh. 40,000 such as sanitary towels distribution, to initiatives worth Ksh. 1.5 million like donation of maternity equipment to hospitals. We have supported over 600 projects in the last two years, and impacted more than 2 million people in Kenya,” added Mr. Ndegwa.

Kenyans wishing to apply for support should send a written submission through Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu website or visit any Safaricom Retail Shop and fill in an application form for a chance to have their community dream realized. Successful participants will be contacted by the Safaricom Foundation through their number 0792-989398.

Some of the projects that the Ndoto Zetu Initiative has supported include: