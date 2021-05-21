Shares

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has revealed its new brand identity, as part of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies Group. The company, formerly known as Liquid Telecom, has rebranded to reflect the business transformation from being a telecommunications and digital services provider, to a full technology group.

Over the last 2 decades, Liquid has established itself as a renown pan-African digital infrastructure provider. This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organization’s expansion of its Cloud business, Cyber Security services, and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, the company is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players. These partnerships have brought innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent. Liquid Kenya was recently recognized as the winner in the Most Innovative Product or Service category at the 2021 East Africa Com for their partnership with Twiga Foods, enabled by its IoT network in Kenya

Commenting on the rebrand, Adil El Youssefi, CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies East Africa, said, “Through a 5-year development plan under the Big Four Agenda, the government has been working towards transforming the country to ensure that all citizens have access to a high quality of life. Our recent award at East Africa Com recognizes our contribution towards ensuring food security through the use of our IoT network, reiterating our capabilities as a digital service provider for businesses in the public and private sector.”

With the future of network security-driven from the Cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business’s data throughout its lifecycle.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya has been providing digital services to customers in addition to Digital Infrastructure to access to our extensive and reliable fibre connectivity and Data Centres. This rebrand will allow us to further create recognition with local businesses that we provide digital solutions in addition to the usual connectivity services, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation, which is key in today’s hybrid workspace,” concluded Ben Roberts, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies.