Shares

Showmax subscribers across Africa will be able to live stream all matches of the Euro 2020 on the streaming service. Football fans will be able to stream every match of the UEFA Euro 2020, which runs from 11th June to 11th July 2021, on Showmax Pro.

Since its launch last year, Showmax Pro features entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

The UEFA Euro will have spectator limits in place, and matches will be held in 11 cities across 11 countries. Viewers can expect premium games, with the differences between the host cities contributing to the uniqueness of the event.

Portugal will be defending the championship against countries like France, Belgium and England.

Speaking about the addition, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said, “We know that Africa is football mad, and we’re thrilled that more people will be able to stream the matches on the go or at home.”

SuperSport chief executive Marc Jury said, “Being able to offer this high-class tournament to sport fans on the Showmax streaming platform is an exciting addition to the many SuperSport platforms that offer viewers top-tier sport.”

Other live sport available on Showmax Pro includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and marathons. Sport documentaries available on Showmax include HBO’s golfing documentary Tiger, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Klopp: The Inside Story, and SuperSport’s Chasing the Sun, a series about the Springboks’ inspiring victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Showmax Pro also includes a selection of live news channels, such as Euro News, Africa News and Newzroom Afrika.

Showmax has this year launched some originals series, including the first Kenyan Original, crime procedural Crime and Justice, and the first Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON, a reality series starring reality star and musician Laycon. Both of these series are available to binge-watch in their entirety.

There’s also a follow-up to the very popular Tali’s Wedding Diary, Tali’s Baby Diary, the small-town psychological thriller DAM, and the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans, all currently available to stream.

In Kenya, Showmax Mobile is Ksh. 300 per month, Showmax Pro Ksh. 2,100 per month and Showmax Pro Mobile is Ksh. 1,050.