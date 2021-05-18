Shares

Rugby Africa has announced the Inaugural Media and Photography Awards for this season. According to Coralie van Den Berg, General Manager at Rugby Africa, two creatives will have the opportunity to walk away with Ksh. 160,875 ($1,500).

The criteria for the media and photography awards will be cognizant of submissions that value the promotion and progression of the game throughout Africa.

As a show of support to journalists and photographers with the invaluable task of documenting the game for fans and players, the inaugural Media and Photography Awards represents a new era of sharing and appreciation of our sport. The applications will be open from 17th May and will close on 17 July. The winner will be announced on 18th August, 2021.

According to Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa, “Rugby Africa is a continental pillar of the sport, as a regional association of World Rugby. For many years, it has worked at different levels with member nations, involved in the official practice of 15s and 7s Rugby in different parts of Africa. Both women’s and men’s rugby is promoted by Rugby Africa. The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup and Sevens tournaments as well as the U20 Barthés Trophy are some of the key drivers of the work we do on the continent. From our 39 member nations, 24 are full or associate members of World Rugby, which bears testament to our representation and commitment to being a progressive leader in the game.”

In 2019, the Rugby Africa’s competitions were redesigned to improve representation through continental and regional tournaments. Fixture additions included The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup, several regional Sevens tournaments, continental Men’s, and Women’s Sevens tournaments and the U20 tournament.