The North African Rugby Qualifiers Tournament for men and women recently came to a close at the stadiums of the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Alexandria, Egypt. The tournament took place from the 17th to the 18th of December, 2021.

In the men’s category, Tunisia and Senegal’s teams qualified for the African Rugby Championship, while Senegal beat Egypt and Algeria to qualify in the women’s category.

5 countries participated in the tournament; Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, and Libya. 4 countries were competing in the men’s category; Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, and Libya. In the women’s category, the Egyptian, Senegalese, and Algerian teams faced each other.

The tournament served as the qualifier for the African Rugby Championship scheduled for April 2022, which will be organized to further qualify the winning teams for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September 2022.

On the second day of the tournament, Tunisia was able to achieve victory over all other teams, and was, in turn, crowned the winner of the tournament after defeating its Senegalese counterpart, which came in the 2nd place.

In the women’s category’s final scores, Senegal came in the 1st place, followed by Egypt and Algeria as 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The tournament’s closing ceremony has also witnessed the honoring of a number of referees, from Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

The men and women’s team leaders were also honored, with a special recognition of Maria Kobebari, from team Senegal, being selected as the tournament’s top scorer in the women’s category. Ziad Belhaj from the Tunisian team attained the top scorer’s title in the men’s category.