The annual Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards has announced the 2021 Awards nominees. The awards honor the game in Africa captured through the creative eyes and words of those that promote rugby in Africa.

Applications to the awards ran from 17th May to 31st July, 2021, with the competition open to journalists and photographers who have remarkably engaged in Rugby. The winners will be announced on 7th September, 2021 during the virtual awards.

2 finalists will have the opportunity to walk away with Ksh. 164,775 ($1,500) each in prize money.

The Awards are chaired by World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, and feature a jury of current and past male and female rugby players, and senior executives from multinational organizations operating in Africa.

As part of Rugby Africa’s work to grow the culture of sport across the continent, the criteria for the awards were cognizant of submissions that value the promotion and progression of the game.

Listed below are the media finalists for the Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards

Speaking about the calibre of entries received, World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said, “With over 1,500 entries, it is very clear that rugby is increasingly capturing hearts and minds across Africa. The standard of entries was exceptional with breath-taking photographs and powerful reporting that perfectly convey not just the passion for the sport and its values across the media community, but the remarkable achievements of a growing and thriving African rugby family.”

On her part, General Manager of Rugby Africa, Coralie van Den Berg said that the stage for the love of rugby was indeed set with the entries received. Dedicated to the sustainable global growth of the sport in Africa, Rugby Africa views the continent as a key region with huge potential for the future development of rugby.