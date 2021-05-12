Shares

The Tecno Spark 7P is a budget smartphone that was recently launched in the Kenyan market. The phone is the latest iteration in the Spark series and is targeted at Gen Z.

Here are my first impressions of the phone plus unboxing.

Out of the box

The phone comes with a

Protective case

Charger + usb cable

Earphones

Sim ejector pin

Warranty & user guide documents

The phone just like others in the Tecno lineup has smooth rounded edges which fit perfectly in the hand. The back of the phone is made of plastic but has grooves which make it easier to handle and at the same time prevent fingerprint smudges. The phones comes in different colours such as the Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black and Summer Mojito. The review unit that I have has the Alps Blue color which is pretty cool.

The volume up and down keys at the right side of the phone together with the power button. It has an audio jack, charging port and mono speaker at the bottom.

It comes with 6.8 inch HD Dot Notch screen which ensures that viewing of media like Youtube, Tik Tok is definitely enjoyable. The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate which is a big improvement from previous Spark series phones. It ensures that there is no blurring when playing games or scrolling on the socials. This comes as the default but one has the option of changing to 60 Hz which can prolong battery life.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back of the phone just next to the camera bump. The camera bump features a triple camera setup and a LED flash. At the front, it has a dew drop notch for the selfie camera.

For the processor, the phone comes with a Helio G70 and a Mali G52 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This make it fast enough to handle day to day activities with ease without lagging.

The phone comes with Android 11 and HIOS 7.5. However, just like other phones in the Tecno line up, there is still a lot of bloatware which can be quite annoying. Good thing is that one can get around this by uninstalling or disabling all the unnecessary apps plus adding a custom launcher.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh which is big enough to last even the heaviest of users for a complete day. It comes with a micro-USB charging port so that means charging your phone is bound to be a long affair.

The phone is available at all authorized Tecno outlets at a retail price of Ksh. 15,000. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the Tecno Spark 7P.