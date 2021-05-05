Shares

Merck Foundation has announced its partnership with Africa Reproductive Care society (ARCS) based in Lagos, Nigeria to build fertility and reproductive care capacity. The partnership is expected to build advocacy to break the stigma of infertility, and raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility in Africa. This is part of Merck Foundation’s More than a Mother campaign.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation said, “We are very happy to partner with an important and inclusive Society like Africa Reproductive Care Society with the aim not to only provide scientific and clinics training to African Doctors and Embryologists. This is to build advocacy to break the stigma of infertility and raise awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. We have partnered with 20 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education, Communication and Genders, Academia, Media and Art communities to achieve our goals to transform the landscape of fertility care in Africa, and we have achieved very important milestones.”

Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, President of Africa Reproductive Care Society (ARCS) emphasized, “I am very happy to partner with Merck Foundation. Merck Foundation has been creating awareness and building fertility care capacity in Africa. It is very critical to create awareness around infertility prevention and management as around 85% of infertility cases in Africa are caused by untreated infectious diseases, hence are preventable in many cases.”

Merck Foundation announced this partnership during their 8th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary on 29th April 2021 during the Fertility and Reproductive care session. The Foundation further provided scientific and medical training for more than 400 doctors from Africa and Asia.