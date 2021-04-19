Shares

LG Electronics has invited food enthusiasts in Kenya to showcase their culinary prowess in its ongoing digital campaign to show how life can be enhanced through the power of technology and social interaction.

The campaign, dubbed LG’s the Spot, is about making cooking and creativity in the kitchen more enjoyable, and has been launched in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kenya, Egypt and Turkey, featuring top chefs who will judge the entries.

In Kenya, LG has partnered with celebrity chef, Ali Mandhry to invite local foodies to visit The Spot of Delicious at LG’s Life’s Good Restaurant, a dedicated online portal where people can share images of their favorite dishes and the stories behind them.

Participants upload their favorite dishes to a digital feed showcasing all entries submitted. Chef Ali then carefully selects the three best dishes. Winners stand a chance to take home an LG Side by Side Refrigerator, a Neo Chef SolarDOM Microwave, or a Neo Chef Convection Microwave, and enjoy a meal by Chef Mandhry.

The Life’s Good Restaurant competition will run from April 14 – May 7th 2021, when three winners will be announced. Chef Ali will regularly upload content to his Instagram page during the entire campaign.

Interested participants are required to click on “Life’s Good Restaurant” to participate. Applicants can also post content on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, where must upload an image or video on their main feed alongside a caption to tell their story. The account must be made public and the post should include @lgeastafrica in the caption and the hashtag #FoodThatSlaps.

Participants can then visit the site and simply follow the instructions on the “Life’s Good Restaurant” page to upload their link, essential for qualifying to enter the competition.

Similarly, one can participate by publishing a cooking or food-related video on YouTube and Vimeo, using the same hashtag #FoodThatSlaps in the caption. If posting on YouTube or Vimeo, entrants must share the link via the “Life’s Good Restaurant” page and provide a brief message about the story behind their chosen dish.

According to LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim, LG plans to launch more competitions during the year with interactive social themes like dancing and gaming.