OPPO has revealed that the OPPO Reno5 has been selected as the official smartphone partner for the PUBG Mobile Middle East and Africa Esports 2021. The OPPO Reno5 was selected for its extraordinary gaming hardware and software that deliver an exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience.

According to global market research firm YouGov, the Middle East is home to the fastest growing online gaming population in the world with a growth rate of 25%. The region’s gaming community is also the most engaged, and displays a passion and energy for adventure attributes shared by OPPO Reno series’ target audience of young creators.

As the official smartphone partner of PUBG Mobile Esports, OPPO will play an active part in the company’s Esports championships that will run throughout the year.

OPPO has innovated the Reno5 series’ latest smartphones that are tailored for a superior gaming experience with features such as Gaming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages and Adjustable Gaming Touch.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, “OPPO’s strategy is focused on engaging with our users’ passions. In line with the huge popularity of mobile gaming in the region, we invested in bringing the ideal gaming platform to our customers through our latest Reno5 series of smartphones. Being selected by the region’s leading gaming company as the designated smartphone for PUBG MOBILE Esports, is a testament to the extraordinary and immersive gaming experience offered by the Reno5.”

PUBG Mobile, as one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is partnering with OPPO for the second time, after a successful PUBG Mobile MENA Challenger Cup in 2019 with the launch of the all-new Reno series. The OPPO Reno5 features remarkable power and speed setups, plus the best-in-class audio and visual display to offer unprecedented Mobile gaming experience.

John Lacey, Head of Tencent MENA office said, “At PUBG Mobile, we’re committed to bring the ultimate fun and enjoyment for passionate, adventurous trendsetters and Esport enthusiasts. Leveraging on our experience and expertise in Esports, we’re thrilled to join hands with OPPO to enhance the ever-growing mobile gaming landscape.”