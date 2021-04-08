Shares

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has signed a partnership with AMREF Flying Doctors to provide air evacuation and ground ambulance services for its customers, in case of a medical emergency. The service, dubbed Maisha Air Ambulance Plan, entitles customers to unlimited evacuations and transfers from anywhere within Kenya or parts of Eastern Africa region.

To sign up for the service, customers are required to subscribe for different categories, at a rate of between Ksh. 2,300 and Ksh. 10,500 annually. Customers can choose from amongst different categories, including Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

The Maisha Air Ambulance Plan is available for the bank’s retail, corporate and MSME clients. It will offer them direct access to the AMREF Flying Doctors’ 24-hour control centre for medical advice provided by qualified practitioners. They also enjoy access to the air ambulance provider, without having to go through third-party intermediaries.

Speaking during the launch of the service, NBK’s Managing Director Paul Russo said, “We are continuously focusing on intricacies touching on our customers, their businesses in general, as well as different industries and sectors. We are doing all it takes, including striking strategic partnerships to unlock more value for Kenyans.”

Chief Executive Officer of AMREF Flying Doctors, Stephen Gitau said, “We are pleased to partner with National Bank to guarantee safety of their clients in case of a medical emergency. This draws from our long and rich experience and track record of delivery speedy quality service”.

The cover does not cover out of hospital treatment of mild injuries and illnesses, acute condition at the time of signup, inpatient medical cost, war, political violence and civil unrest, search and rescue, criminal activity, and contamination (biological or chemical).