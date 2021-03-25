Shares

Emirates has announced special fares and an additional piece of baggage for Kenyans traveling to Dubai, from 24th March to 30th June 2021. Travellers who book return First Class and Business Class tickets to Dubai from 24 March to 7 April 2021 for travel between 24 March and 30 June 2021 have a chance to spend one night at the JW Marriot Marquis.

Promotional return fares to Dubai start from Ksh. 43,810 ($399) in Economy Class, Ksh. 154,747 ($1410) in Business Class and Ksh. 367,390 ($3346) in First Class. Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as they are entitled to 3 pieces of baggage when travelling back between Nairobi and Dubai on Emirates, leaving even more room for shopping.

Since its safe resumption of tourism activity in July, Dubai remains a popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). This approval endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021 can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers also have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

With the Emirates customers multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, travellers can travel at ease, with the revamped safety precautions. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure and travel recommendations or advisories.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

The exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ Kenyan customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at JKIA.