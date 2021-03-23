Shares

Telkom Kenya has disclosed that it made a Ksh. 300 Million loss while running the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) on behalf of the national government.

The Telkom Kenya CEO, Mugo Kibati had this to say on the matter, “We confirm that the Cable’s revenues stood at KSh1.7 billion, against O&M costs of KSh2 billion. Telkom has therefore incurred a loss of KSh300 million.”

NOFBI which is one of the Vision 2030 projects was aimed at ensuring connectivity in all the 47 counties of Kenya. The target was to ease communication across counties as well as improve government service delivery to its citizens for example the issuance of national identity cards, passports as well as registration of birth and death certificates.

The NOFBI project was done in two phases with Phase 1 getting completed in 2009. The fibre backbone passed through 58 towns in 35 counties across the country with 4,300 kilometers of cable. This provided access points in most of the district headquarters and some border towns. Phase 2 commenced in 2014 and is currently ongoing with about 900 Km of fibre laid against a target of 1,600 Km.

Back in 2010, Telkom Kenya was contracted by the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (MoICT) to offer Operational and Management services (O&M) for the NOFBI cable. According to the contract, the O&M cost was to be charged at Ksh. 20.3 Million on a monthly basis.

However, according to the telco, by 2013, MoICT was facing significant challenges in meeting the O&M costs and as such sought to revise the terms of the original contract. The new terms were applied retrospectively, from June 1, 2011, for a period of five years, which ended on May 31, 2016.

The revised contract gave Telkom the additional responsibility of commercializing the Cable under a profit-share arrangement with the Ministry. This revised scope, over and above operation and maintenance, now included customer acquisition. Additionally, Telkom, was to first recover its operational costs, and thereafter split the net profit earned with the Ministry on a 50-50 basis. The rates applied for the Cable’s commercialization were provided by the MoICT.

When the contract ended in May 2016, Telkom dutifully pursued the renewal of the contract by the MoICT. However, they did not get any feedback from the Ministry on the matter despite their numerous attempts. As such, Telkom made a decision to continue operating and managing the Cable as a means of ensuring continuity of service provision to the infrastructure’s customers in as much as they were making losses. This was due to the fact that they were fully cognizant of the need for seamless connectivity to the Ministries, State Departments, and Agencies offering critical National and Economic Security services to the country, through NOFBI.

“At the same time, while Telkom has provided connectivity using the Cable to Government offices offering critical services, Telkom does not bill government, whose usage of the Cable accrued a financial value of KSh.1.4 billion” said Kibati.

Recently the telco was invited by the Parliament Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on issues concerning the management of NOFBI which arose from the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2017/2018.

During its submission, the telco indicated that that had all users of the Cable – specifically Government users – paid up for their connectivity usage, Telkom would have collected a total of KSh3.1 billion, out of which it would have recovered its O&M costs currently standing at KSh2 billion. Telkom would have realised a surplus of KSh1.1 billion, to be shared with the MoICT, as per the profit-share arrangement

It also stated that the rates applied for the Cable’s commercialization were heavily subsidized in an effort to deepen the penetration of the digital economy across the country. Also, these rates as well as the O&M costs have never been varied since 2011 and as such are no longer reflective of evolving economic dynamics.

Additionally the telco indicated that it had continued to incur losses as a result of regular damage and cuts to the Cable, due to civil works, vandalism and road construction of which it bore the full cost of repair, with no support from the Government Agencies or the entities responsible for the damage.

“Telkom remains confident that it shall still have a key and unique role to play, having successfully complemented NOFBI’s infrastructure with about 3,500 kilometres of its own fibre, given O&M support, as well as its robust expertise over the years, thereby ensuring continued service provision to the Cable’s customers,” said Kibati.