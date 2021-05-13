Shares

Telkom has introduced a new monthly data bundles tariff targeting its prepaid customers. The new tariff will give Telkom customers data and minutes at competitive pricing.

The new Mambo 99 will give customers a daily data allocation of 99 MB, along with 99 on-net minutes for a monthly amount of Ksh. 99, for a period of 30 days. The other bundle option, Mambo 199, gives prepaid customers a daily 250 MB data allocation and 100 on-net minutes for a monthly amount of Ksh. 199, for a period of 30 days.

With the bundle proposition, Telkom prepaid customers are set to benefit from increased data allocations, non-expiry bundles and competitive voice allocations. The Mambo 99 and Mambo 199 bundles have been informed by new customer consumption patterns at a time when Kenyans are limiting their movement.

Speaking during the announcement event of the new bundles, Telkom Director for Marketing, Eric Achola said, “Our customers continue to demand great experiences at competitive pricing. They also want new propositions that address their integral communication needs like browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, to meet their day-to-day needs.”

Telkom prepaid customers can sign up for the bundle by dialing *544# or via My Telkom App and My Account portal.

The summarized table of new prices is as listed below

Bundle name Price/KSh Data Bundle allocation On-net minutes allocation Validity Mambo 99 99 99MB (Daily) 99 minutes (daily) 30 days Mambo 199 199 250MB (Daily) 100 minutes(daily) 30 days

Telkom prides itself as a provider of innovative, accessible and refreshingly simple communications solutions that suit customers’ everyday communication needs. It is 60% owned by Helios Investment Partners, with the remaining stake held by Kenyans through the Government of Kenya.