The European Tour has committed to match Absa Kenya’s donations through the Birdies for Good initiative Absa has been running. The initiative ran through the concluded Magical Kenya Open and will continue during the Kenya Savannah Classic that kicks off today.

“The European Tour Golf for Good initiative and tournament partners Absa have joined forces to support local charitable causes during the Kenya double-header, with Ksh. 3,762,000 (€30,301) already raised at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker. More funds are set to be raised at this week’s Kenya Savannah Classic presented by Absa,” the European Tour announced in a statement.

Absa is the official banking partner of the Magical Kenya Open and the presenting sponsor of the Kenya Savanna Classic. The bank offered to donate Ksh. 1,000 for every single birdie made at Karen Country Club throughout the European Tour events in Kenya.

At last week’s Magical Kenya Open, 1,881 birdies were made throughout the week. The tournament winner, South Africa’s Justin Harding, made 21 birdies. Justin set a new tournament record for lowest winning score on 21 under par.

Golf for Good, the overarching umbrella for the European Tour’s CSR activities, has also pledged to match those donations through its Every Birdie Counts campaign. All funds raised by Absa and the European Tour will go towards a deserving local community cause in response to challenges caused by the pandemic.

The Every Birdie Counts campaign is part of the European Tour’s Golf for Good initiative, the overarching umbrella for the Tour’s CSR activities. The campaign embraces support for worthy causes and the communities where the Tour plays.

Caroline Ndung’u, Absa Kenya Marketing and Corporate Relations Director, said, “We are deliberate about being a force for good and a brand whose heart beats for the communities in which we operate. As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are committed to spending Ksh. 5 million to support community based initiatives in response to challenges caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.”

Patrick Obath, Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director, said, “Absa has always been a pivotal partner in this tournament over the years and we are really excited about their joining forces with the European Tour in this initiative.’’