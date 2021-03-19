Shares

Absa has announced a Ksh. 30 million sponsorship for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) and Kenya Savanna Classic golf tournaments.

The Magical Kenya Open (MKO) is set to take place from 18th to 21st March at the Karen Country Club. The Kenya Savannah Classic will take place at the same venue from 26th to 28th March. The tournaments are part of the prestigious European Tour Race to Dubai series.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori said, “As Absa Kenya, we are proud to be part of these two historic golf tournaments that will not only help spotlight the best players in the game but also give us an opportunity to partner with local Pros and help them bring their possibilities to life. With the challenges that we have all faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important for us to come in as a partner for this golf tournament that has been associated with us for the past 13 years.”

Absa’s sponsorship also includes support of local golfers, to ensure that they all the necessary requirements to effectively compete against renowned golfers from across the world.

Speaking at the event, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said, “Absa Bank Kenya remains a pivotal partner for the Magical Kenya Open; their continued support is a clear indication of their commitment to the growth and development of the sport of golf in the country. As the bank embarks on its growth agenda under the new brand, it is our belief that we will continue working together to make the tournament an even bigger attraction.”

In addition to the Pros sponsorship throughout the MKO and Kenya Safari Classic, the bank has also organized virtual and physical golf clinics. Here, top professionals will be sharing golf tips after the tournament.

Absa Kenya has been the title sponsor for the Kenya Open tournament for the past 12 years.