Absa Bank has announced its support for charities through the Birdies for Good initiative during the 2021 Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic at the Karen Country Club.

For both tournaments, every birdie scored will earn Ksh. 1,000 from Absa. The funds will go towards a deserving local community cause in response to challenges caused by the pandemic.

Speaking about this initiative, Absa Kenya Marketing and Corporate Relations Director, Caroline Ndung’u said, “We are deliberate about being a force for good and a brand whose heart beats for the communities in which we operate. As we celebrate our one year anniversary, we are committed to spending Ksh. 5 million to support community based initiatives in response to challenges caused by the COVID -19 pandemic. The funds will go towards a deserving local community cause from our Wall of Possibilities, demonstrating our commitment to be one with the communities in which we operate.”

In appreciation of the support, Kenya Open Golf Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said that the initiative is a welcome move given the tough times posed by the pandemic. “Absa has always been a pivotal partner in this tournament over the years and we are really excited about the Birdies for Good initiative. It has always been our endeavor to impact lives beyond the tournament and this initiative strongly speaks to this commitment. It’s now over to the pros to bring their A-game to the tournament and be part of impacting our community through their scores,” said Mr. Obath.

Absa is the official sponsor of the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savanna Classic.