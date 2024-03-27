Shares

Absa Bank has introduced the Visa Commercial Choice Program for businesses, in partnership with digital payments platform, Visa. The new program is a Corporate Card Solution targeting members of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA).

Under this partnership, travel agents under KATA will enjoy the ease of smarter payment solutions. These include business to business (B2B) transactions, managing working capital, achieving operational efficiency, and better supplier management.

With the newly launched Visa Commercial Choice Travel Program, Absa Bank can now support travel agents by offering them the convenience of payments in Kenyan Shillings or USD. This will, in turn, empower them to manage cash flows efficiently and optimize working capital. Members are now able to leverage the Visa Commercial Pay Virtual Card Platform to automate booking processes and access better tools for managing data and reconciling tools.

To complement this, the Bank is also launching a revamped Absa Corporate Visa Card, developed with enhanced features and flexibility that aims to address various business challenges. With this card and the new Visa Commercial Pay Virtual Card Platform, businesses can get more visibility and control over their employee-initiated expenses and payments.

Customers using the Absa Corporate Visa Card will also gain access to other Absa Bank offerings. This includes asset finance solutions and transactional product solutions such as guarantees and invoice discounting, further enhancing their business management capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, Absa Bank Consumer Banking Director, Moses Muthui said, “The collaboration between Absa Bank Kenya, Visa, and the Kenya Association of Travel Agents marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower businesses and accelerate digital inclusion in this space with smarter and integrated payment solutions. This solution will help the travel agents win business without the stress of losing a booking when a payment fails or the burden of managing working capital of paying suppliers upfront.”

On her part, Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Visa Kenya Country Manager said, “We are delighted to partner with Absa Bank Kenya and KATA on this offering for travel agents which signifies our shared commitment to innovation, convenience, and service excellence. By combining Visa’s global reach and advanced technology with Absa’s deep local market expertise, we are confident that this new payment solution will significantly enhance the way travel agents manage their transactions, providing them with a seamless, efficient and secure experience.”